GARY — The summer camp program offered by the YWCA of Northwest Indiana returns in early June with a new offering.

The program, geared for 5- to 14-year-olds, offers traditional activities like basketball, field trips, digital literacy, and arts and crafts.

New to the program this year is a cooking component. Through "Culinary Kids with Chef Faith Nicole," participants will learn cooking and baking skills in a fun, hands-on environment.

Summer camp starts June 5 and runs through Aug. 14. It operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YWCA of NWI, 150 W. 15th Ave. in Gary.

"We wanted to add more fun and engagement for our children, while providing them with real life skills,” Executive Director Caren Jones said. "I am excited for our campers and expect them to take what they learn at the YWCA this summer and share with their family and friends.”

Nicole forged her love of writing and cooking by producing a series of coloring books that contain recipes.

“I love cooking, writing and kids, so I came up with 'Cooking with the Chef Faith' coloring book," she said. “I’m all about fun and education, so I will be teaching and mentoring the campers."

The YWCA of NWI features an industrial kitchen that will serve as the backdrop for campers to learn how measure and mix ingredients, and properly use kitchen tools and equipment safely.

The YWCA has also incorporated lessons on nutrition and healthy eating habits, ensuring that children not only learn how to make delicious meals but understand the importance of making healthy choices.

Each child will receive one cookbook at no cost, and parents will be encouraged to buy others at Amazon.com so they can re-create their favorite recipes at home.

The cost of summer camp is $95 a week, with options to pay for certain days and/or field trips only. Jones anticipates that repairs to the pool will be complete by mid-July so swim lessons can be added to the curriculum.

To enroll a camper or for more information about the YWCA of NWI, call 219-881-9922 or visit ywcanwi.org.