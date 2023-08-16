Zeigler Auto Group, which bought the dealership that's now Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville a few years ago, is expanding further across Indiana by buying Bob Rohrman Subaru in Lafayette and Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne.

Rohrman, whose offbeat, humorous commercials were a staple on television in the Chicago and Indianapolis markets, died in 2020. His namesake auto group still has several dealerships, including in the Chicagoland area.

"Zeigler is proud to expand our family of dealerships across the Midwest with these Subaru store purchases in Lafayette and Fort Wayne, which were both top locations for us when considering a strategic expansion in Indiana. The Subaru brand also aligned with our core values of service and integrity, making this purchase a perfect fit with us after the success of our other two Subaru stores. We look forward to working with our new communities to make both of these stores outstanding across the board," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne, at 502 W. Coliseum Blvd., occupies 4.6 acres with a 14,000-square-foot showroom. Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette at South Creasy Lane in Lafayette is one of the largest Subaru dealers in the country and just four minutes from the Subaru of America plant. The dealership sits on 10.5 acres with a 43,000-square-foot showroom.

Zeigler now has four Subaru dealerships, including Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha in Wisconsin.