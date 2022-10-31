 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zone change proposed for Colorado Street property in Hobart

HOBART — Months after the City Council approved a controversial rezone of land at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street, another nearby property owner is asking for a similar zone change.

Jarvis and Virginia Peddicord are asking the city to change the zoning classification of 67 acres they own from residential to light manufacturing.

The Peddicord property is south of 156 acres that Becknell Industrial owns at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street. In June, the City Council authorized changing the zoning of that land to light manufacturing for a proposed 2 million-square-foot speculative development. That decision was met with heavy opposition from nearby residents.

Attorney Richard Anderson, who represents the Peddicords, said other properties around the Peddicord land are zoned for light manufacturing. He also said the overpass planned at the railroad crossing on Colorado Street will serve as a buffer.

“This property really isn’t conducive to (residential) anymore,” Anderson said.

He said a concept plan has been created to show what the property could look like when it’s developed, but there’s no immediate indication as to how many buildings would be constructed.

“We have to come back to (the city) with a plan at some point,” Anderson said. “None of this is set in stone.”

Also, the site hasn’t received any interest from potential users at this point, he said: “What it basically is, is trying to prepare for the future.”

City Engineer Phil Gralik said a predevelopment agreement needs to be established before the city considers approving the request for a zoning change.

Gralik said Colorado Street would need to be rebuilt and utilities would need to be extended to the site. The city doesn’t want to be responsible for that work, and the agreement would outline who will handle it when development would take place.

Resident Bill Eich said it seems to him that city officials want all of the farmland in that area of Hobart to become a light-manufacturing district and he doesn’t understand the appeal.

Councilman Dave Vinzant, a Plan Commission member, said it’s the property owners who are choosing how they want their land to be used.

“It’s driven by the property owner and the developer,” he said of recent rezone requests.

