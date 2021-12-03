Zormier retiring as Hobart police chief

HOBART — After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Hobart Police Chief Rick Zormier is retiring.

Zormier on Wednesday presented the city’s Board of Works and Safety with his intent to retire and announced his last day in office will be Jan. 7.

He told city leaders it has been his “greatest honor” to serve as an officer and chief in Hobart.

“I’ve often said that serving as a police officer is the greatest show on earth, and it truly was, but it’s definitely time for someone else,” said Zormier, who has been the Hobart police chief for the last nine years.

Zormier has been in law enforcement for 31 years. Except for two years in Lake Station, the rest of that time was with the Hobart Police Department.

“Other than one chief back in the '60s, he has been the longest serving chief now (in Hobart) with nine years of service as police chief,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

He said Zormier “brought our department a long, long way,” accomplishing much during his time as chief.