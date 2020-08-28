Lock of Lincoln's hair and bloodied telegram up for auction

Dr. Todd gave a slightly different account later in life, writing in 1895 — three decades after the assassination, and seven years before his own death — that he clipped the lock of hair himself.

In Lincoln-era papers kept at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, he wrote in an account of the autopsy: "When all was over, General Hardin entered, and handed me a pair of scissors, requesting me to cut a few locks of hair for Mrs. Lincoln. I carefully cut and delivered them to General Hardin, and then secured one for myself which I have preserved as a sacred relic."

Could scientists clone Lincoln from the lock? Forget about it. Hair follicles rarely contain viable DNA, the genetic material that maps human beings.

RR Auction said it vouches for the authenticity of the lock and telegram, in part based on a 1945 letter written by Dr. Todd's son, James Todd. The letter says the clipping of hair "has remained entirely in the custody of our family since that time." It last was sold in 1999, the auction house said.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, disputes the notion that the offerings — particularly the lock — are a little on the dark side.