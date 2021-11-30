LOFS Fire Force collects food, cash for holiday help

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force sponsors its 14th annual Stop, Drop and Donate event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be at Fire Station One, 745 W. 275 S., Hebron.

Firefighters will be collecting nonperishable food items and cash donations that will be distributed between three places: the Winfield and Porter townships and the Northwest Indiana No Child Hungry program.

The department is also seeking toy donations for the Toys For Tots program.

"This is our 14th year, and we are proud to be helping out with the community," Fire Chief Jeremy Campbell said.

The fire department will be open Saturday so families can check out the fire equipment as well as have photos taken with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

Donations can also be accepted at the Winfield Fire Station, 10645 Randolph, if duty crew is present, Campbell said.

"We always have a great turnout. The community is very responsive, and we are looking forward to it," Campbell said.

For more information or to donate, call the fire station at 219-662-7576, ext. 6.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force was formed in 1969 and provides fire protection and ambulance service to Winfield Township, LOFS, the town of Winfield and West Porter Fire Protection District.

