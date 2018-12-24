MUNSTER — For decades, the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street across the Canadian National railroad tracks has snarled commuter traffic in all directions.
For the more than 41,000 commuters who use that roadway each day, a long-awaited solution begins early next year. On Feb. 6, Munster town officials will open construction bids for the 45th Street portion of the Calumet Avenue overpass/underpass project.
Town Manager Dustin Anderson said the anticipated $36 million project begins with 45th Street being closed from Calumet Avenue east to Southwood Drive in 2019. The connection of Columbia Avenue with 45th Street also will be closed.
Construction of this first-phase realignment of 45th Street is expected to last for two construction seasons.
“All the right-of-ways have been acquired,” Anderson said. This process took longer than originally expected. However, the final two acquisitions of 1024 and 1048 Camellia Drive received the green light from the Munster Town Council on Oct. 15, town documents indicate.
Once eastbound 45th Street is closed, construction crews will build a rail run around on the vacated 45th Street right-of-way allowing for the construction of a tunnel or underpass section. The tunnel will ultimately take traffic under raised railroad tracks and connect with the west leg of 45th Street along Calumet Avenue.
“In order to construct the tunnel section, the existing railroad tracks will be shifted to the north and will run on a temporary track,” town documents state.
As the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street is reconstructed, Calumet Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction along with a designated left turn lane at the intersection, those documents indicate.
During this construction, non-truck traffic will be routed along Fran-Lin Parkway and Southwood Drive. However, truck traffic won’t be allowed along this detour route. All through-truck traffic will be detoured along Ridge Road, Torrence Avenue, Glenwood-Dyer Road, U.S. 30 and Indianapolis Boulevard.
When this phase is completed, the east 45th Street intersection with Calumet Avenue will be abandoned and turned into green space, according to town documents.
Financing for this project, which dates back to 2005, will be shared between the town and several regional partners.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is chipping in up to $9 million, while the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission will contribute $9.6 million. In addition, the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will add $6 million, leaving the town to pick up the remaining $11.4 million.
Half of those local dollars will be funded from a revenue bond the Town Council will need to approve prior to the Feb. 6 contract letting. The remainder will be paid through a combination of local funding sources, including the town’s wheel tax revenue, refinanced TIF bonds and various operating dollars.
The ultimate goal is to provide relief for Munster residents and Region commuters who navigate the intersection, and to continue the commercial and housing redevelopment occurring along the Calumet Avenue corridor, Anderson said.