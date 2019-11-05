{{featured_button_text}}
Longtime Crown Point police department employee recognized for dedication to the city

From left: Crown Point Mayor David Uran shakes Diane Kozlowski hand as Police Chief Pete Land looks on. Kozlowski was recently honored for her career with the Crown Point Police Department. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — Diane Kozlowski was recognized for her 18-year career with Crown Point police during a recent City Council meeting.

Kozlowski started her city of Crown Point career in 2001 and worked in various departments, including the Mayor’s Office, the Engineering Department and the Records Division at the Crown Point Police Department, where she was the supervisor.

She also served as a detective’s secretary for many years, she said.

Her last day was Oct. 11.

“This is kind of special. There’s some people in this room that mean a lot to me, got me here, supported me,” Kozlowski told The Times.

“Working in the police department, I loved all the guys and … everybody. We were just one big family there,” she added. “Sometimes you just got to leave the nest.”

Kozlowski now work with Kraft Auction Service as the managing broker.

Under her tenure, she was able to oversee a changes that helped the division become more efficient, according to the employee of the month memo.

She also helped reorganize the Records Division during the County’s 911 Dispatch Consolidation, which caused the police department to lose its dispatchers, the memo states.

“The girls that are there working — it’s left in great hands. They know their stuff frontward and backward and inside out,” Kozlowski said.

“Crown Point’s been a great place to work,” she added.

