Longtime Griffith leader Stan Dobosz dies

Ryfa recalled how Dobosz was a family friend of his parents and that Dobosz and Ryfa's mothers were godparents to one of his cousins.

"I will treasure the memories of his friendship and the help he gave me."

Dobosz' son, Michael, noted that his dad was such a good athlete that he earned the praise of football broadcaster and former Indiana head coach Lee Corso.

Michael Dobosz related how his father and Corso were teammates at Florida State University.

When Dobosz was inducted into the Indiana State Football Hall of Fame a couple years ago, Corso said of his former teammate: "Stan was one of the toughest players ever to play for the 'Noles. His muscular physical build made him almost impossible to tackle. I know, because he ran over me time after time," Corso said. "Stan took me under his wings and helped me survive Florida State. I am eternally grateful for his friendship and guidance. My congratulations to him for being named to the Indiana Hall of Fame."

As tough as he was on the gridiron, Dobosz was equally gentle to those he encountered during his life.