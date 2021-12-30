Longtime Griffith leader Stan Dobosz dies

GRIFFITH — Stan Dobosz, the longest-running elected official in Griffith history, died Monday after a recent illness.
He was 89.
His death came less than two months after Griffith declared "Stan Dobosz Day" on Nov. 1 for his decades of service on the town council, various boards and commissions from 1976 to 2021 — and for countless other service endeavors.
"Stan was the face of Griffith for many years," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. "He loved the community and we loved him. He successfully served the citizens of Griffith with dignity and pride for decades."
Dobosz retired from the Town Council in 2016 after a 40-year career and more than 1,000 meetings.
He remained an active town leader after leaving the council and had recently retired from the Griffith Safety Board and Plan Commission.
Along the way, he also served on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board.
He helped establish the popular Griffith Park Full of Art and was a Chicago Honor Flight recipient.
"I think I can speak for the entire town council, and the town employees, in saying that he will be missed," Ryfa said. "We are happy to have known him for so many years and offer our sincere sympathy and prayers to his wife, Bonnie, and his family. They should be very proud of the legacy he has left."
Ryfa recalled how Dobosz was a family friend of his parents and that Dobosz and Ryfa's mothers were godparents to one of his cousins.
"I will treasure the memories of his friendship and the help he gave me."
Dobosz' son, Michael, noted that his dad was such a good athlete that he earned the praise of football broadcaster and former Indiana head coach Lee Corso.
Michael Dobosz related how his father and Corso were teammates at Florida State University.
When Dobosz was inducted into the Indiana State Football Hall of Fame a couple years ago, Corso said of his former teammate: "Stan was one of the toughest players ever to play for the 'Noles. His muscular physical build made him almost impossible to tackle. I know, because he ran over me time after time," Corso said. "Stan took me under his wings and helped me survive Florida State. I am eternally grateful for his friendship and guidance. My congratulations to him for being named to the Indiana Hall of Fame."
As tough as he was on the gridiron, Dobosz was equally gentle to those he encountered during his life.
"Dad was an everyman and he wore so many hats — dutiful son, the brother that his siblings always called if they needed something, the loving and devoted husband," Michael Dobosz said. "Just a great father and uncle and grandfather, truly a man of steel."
Dobosz also was an usher and dedicated parishioner at St. Mary Church in Griffith.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fond memories of Dobosz will be rekindled at a celebration of his life near his 90th birthday in early August.
"Stan was the smartest and kindest man I ever knew," said his wife, Bonnie. "He always wanted to take care of everybody.”
