PORTAGE — Longtime Portage City Councilman John Cannon will seek the city's top spot in the 2019 municipal elections.
Cannon, a Republican who has served on the council for seven years, made his run official Thursday, via Facebook at facebook.com/cannonforportage
"I have experience working with others to create change. I am tested and ready to lead and continue our progress," said Cannon, who serves the 4th District.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, a Democrat, officially announced his candidacy about two weeks ago.
"In the past seven years as a councilman in Portage, I can attest that working together has transformed and modernized many aspects of our city," Cannon said, listing accomplishments as transforming Founders Square Park, modernizing the city's sanitation plant and Street Department, building a new fire station and moving the police station into a modern facility and modernizing trash pickup.
Through a collective bargaining agreement, which Cannon said he will continue to support, the city has not only improved health care coverage but decreased overall health care costs in half, Cannon said in a written statement.
Cannon also cited raising pay for city employees, paving over 36 miles of roads and attaining a better financial rating for the city.
Cannon said he believes transformations, modernizations and cost savings happen in Portage when politics is removed.
"After being torn apart by politics, lawsuits and arguments; it is time to put you above all this nonsense," Cannon said. "I am willing to stand firm when making tough decisions. More than ever we need leadership in Portage that is open-minded, bold, refreshing, curious and honest."
"Honor, trust and decency have always led me personally and will be the pillars that support my administration," he said.
Cannon said, if elected mayor, his plans include providing first-class roads, first-class infrastructure, free WIFI in the downtown and music throughout downtown at Founders Square, continue with downtown plans through a private/public partnership, install LED lighting along Willowcreek Road, transportation planning, sidewalks connecting schools, parks and shopping.