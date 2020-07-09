Longtime VU trainer died from heat exhaustion/dehydration, coroner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The 75-year-old Valparaiso-area man found dead Wednesday after wandering away from his home just more than a week ago died as a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration, complicated by dementia, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

The body of Roderick "Rod" Moore, who had served as Valparaiso University's head athletic trainer for nearly 50 years, was found in a marsh east of the Heritage Valley subdivision along U.S. 30, not far from his Center Township home, his family said.

He had left his home shortly before 8 p.m. June 30.

"Our hearts are broken right now," daughter-in-law Kelsey Moore said Wednesday on behalf of the family. "This certainly isn’t the outcome that we had hoped for."

The Porter County Sheriff's Office had said no foul play was suspected in Moore's death.

The coroner's office said it was notified about the discovery of the body shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Moore retired in September 2016 from the job at Valparaiso University that he had held since 1967. He said at the time he intended to continue assisting the Crusaders and hoped to return to high school basketball officiating.