It’s around this time of year that I really miss it. Graduation.

For 41 years I participated in the ritual of officially ending the elementary school level of education and sending a bunch of early teens on to high school.

By far the longest stint of my career was at St. Victor School in Calumet City. And for most of my 34 years there, sending our graduates off was a month-long series of events which culminated on graduation day.

The eighth-grade play in late April or early May was truly a class production. Everyone was in the play on stage and most also had other roles necessary for the performance … set design/construction, stage management, program design, etc., etc.

The performances would bring back recent, and some not so recent, grads to see and critique the latest iteration of what they held as a fond memory of their eighth-grade year.

In May came a ribbon ceremony as the eighth graders were awarded their ceremonial class ribbons. A breakfast in the church hall was followed by the pinning of the ribbons on each graduate. Even though there was some blood spilled (the pins were very small), it was a privilege and a joy to be the “pinner” of so many kids, including my own two sons.

The ceremony in church was followed by what came to be known as the “Goodbye Show.” This was a “tastefully” presented roast of the graduating class presented by the seventh-grade class with considerable material and help supplied to them by the junior high faculty.

The end of the program came as I presented some “special” award which came to be known as the “Georgies.” For example, the “Porcelain Room” award would be given for “ … frequent bathroom usage.” And there were other such awards given by your columnist back then, that may have been more problematic nowadays. Autograph books were distributed, and the remainder of the day was spent signing ribbons and books and just enjoying each other’s company for one of the last times.

Everything was in good fun and the day was a joy.

Graduation day started with a parent/graduate breakfast. From 2004, the last year of our school, to I don’t know how far before that, the graduates sang “You Are the Wind Beneath my Wings” to their parents. Often to numerous teardrops. Remarks were made by the principal and pastor. Special, far more serious awards were given to students. And I was given the privilege of addressing “my kids” one more time before we proceeded outside and then into St. Victor Church for the conferral of diplomas.

Graduation happened right after the Catholic Mass and after the graduates had sung an aspirational song titled “Like an Eagle … I will soar above the clouds” in front of a usually packed church. Then the faculty and some of the staff sang to our graduates either “I Will Be with You” or “All I Ask of You” (is forever to remember me as loving you).

This was all done because we genuinely loved our kids and we wanted them to know they were special and that this milestone in their lives was important, their education was vital, they were important, in God’s eyes and ours.

Yeah, I miss graduations. They signify accomplishment, the beginning of new horizons, hope. Hope for the individuals involved and hope for all of us. I miss graduations, but I miss the ones at St. Victor most of all.

So, congratulations to graduates everywhere. Be happy, be proud, and continue on. And don’t let your education end with graduation. Be lifelong learners. We need you.

Thanks for reading and letting me reminisce.