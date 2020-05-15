Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials have now asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI to review the police department's internal investigation of the killing of a black woman by officers raiding her home two months ago.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad announced their request for additional federal help on Thursday. They said the results would be forwarded along with the findings of the police integrity unit to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also called for an outside review into the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times on March 13 by police who broke through her apartment door while serving a no-knock search warrant for a suspect in a drug investigation. Her boyfriend allegedly fired first, hitting an officer.

The death of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician sparked a national uproar and calls for federal intervention.

“My priority is always that the truth comes out,” the mayor said. “We can be transparent with the people of our city. And we can and we must also talk about the relationship between our police and our communities of color: past, present and future.”