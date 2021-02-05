Low temps, more snow Friday likely to cause travel hazards, experts say

Friday's road conditions

A sudden rush of accumulating snow caused major roads to wet, which were likely to freeze due to overnight temperatures, the Indiana Department of Transportation's northwest district said Thursday.

"The temperatures are also expected to severely limit, if not completely negate, the effectiveness of salt and de-icers," INDOT said.

Crews will continue to treat the roads as long as there is snow on the ground, but may need to stop what they're doing if the temperatures become too low.

"We are operating under a full callout throughout the district and doing what we can, but there is likely going to come a point when the tools we have are going to be rendered useless against the temperatures," INDOT said.

By about 7:20 a.m., INDOT Northwest reported "fair" driving conditions across the area but warned the public to expect blowing and drifting snow, as well as icy spots on the road due to the temperature drop.

INDOT urged those who must travel to start their commute as early as possible, drive well under the posted speed limits, brake sooner than normal and leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others.