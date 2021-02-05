Low temps, more snow Friday likely to cause travel hazards, experts say

Travel dangers were expected to continue Friday as temperatures dipped into the low teens overnight ahead of another likely round of flurries and blowing snow, forecasters said.
Flurries are most likely to hit before 9 a.m., with another round coming some time after 10 a.m., combined with western winds of 20 to 25 mph, and gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS predicted that extreme cold overnight Thursday could cause any wet spots on roads to freeze suddenly.
Strong wind gusts and resulting blowing snow are likely to cause drifting and reduced visibility for drivers, NWS said.
By about 7 a.m., the wind chill was five degrees below zero at Gary/Chicago International Airport and six degrees below at Porter County Municipal Airport. The high for the day was 16 degrees.
A winter weather advisory issued for Northwest Indiana and some Illinois counties the day before was set to expire as early as noon.
Temperatures were likely to dip as low as 2 degrees Friday evening, with wind chill values as low as 13 degrees below. Gusts were expected to be as high as 25 mph at that time.
The agency also warned of "dangerously cold" wind chills in the coming days, particularly Sunday and Monday mornings. Wind chills could reach 15 to 25 degrees below zero as early as Saturday night, forecasters said.
Friday's road conditions
A sudden rush of accumulating snow caused major roads to wet, which were likely to freeze due to overnight temperatures, the Indiana Department of Transportation's northwest district said Thursday.
"The temperatures are also expected to severely limit, if not completely negate, the effectiveness of salt and de-icers," INDOT said.
Crews will continue to treat the roads as long as there is snow on the ground, but may need to stop what they're doing if the temperatures become too low.
"We are operating under a full callout throughout the district and doing what we can, but there is likely going to come a point when the tools we have are going to be rendered useless against the temperatures," INDOT said.
By about 7:20 a.m., INDOT Northwest reported "fair" driving conditions across the area but warned the public to expect blowing and drifting snow, as well as icy spots on the road due to the temperature drop.
INDOT urged those who must travel to start their commute as early as possible, drive well under the posted speed limits, brake sooner than normal and leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others.
Anyone who can avoid driving should stay home, INDOT said.
Porter County's Highway Department had dispatched its full crew by 4:30 a.m. to plow and salt the roads in unincorporated areas, Porter County Government reported.
Most roads in unincorporated parts of the county were covered by snow and possible underlying icing. Drifting was common through the morning due to strong winds and icy conditions.
Salt would likely have little impact on the ice until the sun was out later in the morning, county officials said.
Crashes break out overnight
First responders were dispatched to several wrecks late Thursday, including one on Interstate 65 near U..S 30 that seriously injured one person, Indiana State Police said.
In Cedar Lake, a crash on Parrish Avenue between 129th and 117th avenues temporarily knocked out power for hundreds of residents. Damaged power lines caused sparks and large flashes of light.
No one was injured in that crash, fire officials said.
Many of the crashes on highways including I-65 and I-80/94 involved slide-offs, caused by snowfall that reduced visibility and created slush on the roads, police said.
Drivers should take weather conditions into account and exercise the utmost caution while traveling, police said.