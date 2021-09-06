Lowell celebrates the return of Indiana's oldest Labor Day parade

LOWELL — From pigs to pigskins to patriots, the Lowell Labor Day Parade offered something for all tastes.
“We love everything about the parade,” said Mary Lou Erickson, of Merrillville, visiting with grandson Alonzo, 8.
“We come every year for the variety. They include everyone in the parade.”
Elaine Pankey, of St. John, had her seat along the route, waiting to see her grandchildren riding in a fire truck.
“It’s nice to see everyone getting out and getting back to some normalcy,” she said.
The oldest Labor Day parade in Indiana, the Lowell event marked its centennial in 2019. The pandemic canceled last year’s parade.
Parade Director Jackie Hendricks reported 80 parade entries, including charities and businesses, down from 100 in 2019. Two high school bands, from Lowell and Hanover Central, could not perform due to the quarantine.
Still, Hendricks said, “That’s a great response that people put forth the effort to be here. This parade is a great, long-standing tradition, and I’m glad we can keep it going.”
While the parade had its share of fun, it also had its serious side. Among the early parade entries were veterans in motorcycles leading the way for images of slain Hoosier military personnel by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a statewide nonprofit that provides support for funerals of Indiana police officers killed in the line of duty.
Volunteers carried placards with images of 375 Hoosier soldiers killed in action. Among those carrying placards were members of the Lowell High School football team. Their head coach, Keith Kilmer, was carrying an American flag.
“It feels great to be out there,” the coach said. “Last year the kids missed a great opportunity. This is a great learning experience for the kids to see those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so they can play football.”
In the military motorcade was Harry Carey Jr., a veteran from Lowell.
“I’m honored to be out here,” Carey said, noting that the holiday parade “is what it’s all about.”
On the younger end of the football field, Lowell Pop Warner players and cheerleaders filled several vehicles. Dane Szymanski, a 6-and-under coach, said the league has 238 participants on eight teams.
“Everyone’s excited” about the parade," Szymanski said.
League cheer director Michelle Veld added, “It’s amazing. We have 66 girls, and almost all are here. This parade is all about spirit, and that’s us.”
As to real pigskin, Lowell Animal Hospital brought Schnitzel, a 6-year-old pig, and four dogs. Receptionist Angie Koster called a parade “a great time. Every day it’s a blast.”
She added, “Lowell is such a close community, it’s great to see everyone.”