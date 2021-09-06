Lowell celebrates the return of Indiana's oldest Labor Day parade

LOWELL — From pigs to pigskins to patriots, the Lowell Labor Day Parade offered something for all tastes.

“We love everything about the parade,” said Mary Lou Erickson, of Merrillville, visiting with grandson Alonzo, 8.

“We come every year for the variety. They include everyone in the parade.”

Elaine Pankey, of St. John, had her seat along the route, waiting to see her grandchildren riding in a fire truck.

“It’s nice to see everyone getting out and getting back to some normalcy,” she said.

The oldest Labor Day parade in Indiana, the Lowell event marked its centennial in 2019. The pandemic canceled last year’s parade.

Parade Director Jackie Hendricks reported 80 parade entries, including charities and businesses, down from 100 in 2019. Two high school bands, from Lowell and Hanover Central, could not perform due to the quarantine.

Still, Hendricks said, “That’s a great response that people put forth the effort to be here. This parade is a great, long-standing tradition, and I’m glad we can keep it going.”