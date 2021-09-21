Lowell elementary school among seven in Indiana named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Seven Indiana schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools, including one in Lowell.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools across the country based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education.

The only school from the Region to receive the honor this year is Lake Prairie Elementary School in the Tri-Creek School Corp. Lake Prairie was recognized for exemplary success in closing achievement gaps.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said in the release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.”