Lowell elementary school among seven in Indiana named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Seven Indiana schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools, including one in Lowell.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools across the country based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education.
The only school from the Region to receive the honor this year is Lake Prairie Elementary School in the Tri-Creek School Corp. Lake Prairie was recognized for exemplary success in closing achievement gaps.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said in the release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.”
The announcement of the 2021 Blue Ribbon schools was made while the secretary was visiting an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois, during his Return to School Road Trip.
Other Blue Ribbon schools in Indiana include CSA Lincoln Campus in Bartholomew Consolidated School District, Deputy Elementary School in Madison Consolidated Schools, Thorpe Creek Elementary School in Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Grassy Creek Elementary School in MSD Warren Township School District, Van Buren Elementary School in Brown County School Corp. and Swanson Traditional School in the South Bend Community School Corp.
In its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Creativity lauded
“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children,” Cardona said in the release. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories — exemplary high-performance schools and exemplary achievement gap-closing schools — based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.
High-performing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools per state assessments or nationally normed tests, the release said. Achievement gap-closing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Nominations for the award are invited from top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools can be nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.