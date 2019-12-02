LOWELL — Construction has been stopped at Aunt Millie's after the town received complaints.
Town manager Craig Hendrix said the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based bakery didn't have permits for the work that was started. The construction was reported to the town in late October.
"We stopped them from working and allowed (them) to stabilize the ground," Hendrix said.
Improvement work hasn't continued since the town got involved. However, mechanical work has been done at the facility, but the bakery has a permit for that project, Hendrix said.
Vice President of Marketing Melissa Dunning said the company is working on an expansion at the Lowell facility, but it is still in the early stages of the project.
"(We are) working with local authorities to finalize plans," Dunning said.
Dunning said she wasn't sure if permits have been filed for the project.
At this time, Dunning said she is unsure how large the expansion will be, if production will increase or if jobs will be created, since the development is in early stages.
Hendrix said he isn't sure what improvements the bakery is looking to complete, but said plans for the project need to be submitted and go through the town's plan commission.
The plan commission meets on the second Thursday of every month. The November meeting was canceled due to lack of business, and the bakery has yet to submit plans to the commission, Hendrix said.
The next plan commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
The bakery at 790 W. Commercial Ave. opened in 2017 and is the only bakery in Indiana. The company has three bakeries in Michigan and one in Ohio.
It produces hamburger and hot dog buns under the Aunt Millie's name and from other brands in Lowell, according to its website.
Aunt Millie's acquired the building in 2016 and spent a year renovating the facility and installing equipment, including 150-horse-power mixer.
Construction at the facility wrapped in April 2017 and doors opened the same month.
The bakery brought 117 jobs to the area, according to previous Times reports.
An Aunt Millie's bakery outlet didn't open in Lowell and there isn't an Aunt Millie's outlet in the Region since the Merrillville location closed earlier this year in February.