Lowell High School trades building completes major upgrades

LOWELL — Lowell High School's Red Devil Trades building just completed a series of major upgrades, adding 16,000 square feet and $5.8 million worth of enhancements.

The Red Devils Trades building, which opened five years ago, offers students the opportunity to prepare for careers in the trades. Students can learn welding, automotive services, precision machining and other fields.

The face-lift added four new classrooms; 16 welding booths, which doubles the school's previous amount; 20 welders; a virtual welding system for students to practice with before using a real welder; five manual lathes; a computerized lathe; four manual mills; one computerized mill; new cars for the auto shop classes to work on; a layout room for blueprint design; a fabrication area; and a grinding room.

Lowell High School faculty showed off the new upgrades to parents during an open house Thursday evening.

"If you go around and look at any other schools around here, you're not going to see a nicer shop unless it's brand new," said Ray Goss, one of the school's welding instructors. "This is probably the nicest shop in Northwest Indiana even compared to any of the colleges."

Goss touted the job prospects Lowell students have after completing their programs.

"Pretty much if our seniors want a job when they graduate to be welders, they're gonna have jobs," he said.

Senior Brenden Pempek-Richard is evidence of that. He did precision machining his first three years at Lowell High School before beginning a work-study program with Caliber Mold and Machine.

While he's bummed the upgrades weren't completed before he finished the program, he said it's awesome to see how nice they turned out.

"I'm excited that I got to use (the building) and that kids below me are going to have such a better experience with it," Pempek-Richard said.