LOWELL — Lowell, a town established in 1852, is a community rich in history with six locations listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Those landmark structures include the Roberts Building (1948), Colfax Lodge (1898), Bacon House (c. 1870), Lowell National Bank (1903), Lowell Town Hall (1922) and Lowell Carnegie Library (1920).
It's also a community looking forward to a promising future after being named by Lake County's comprehensive plan as one of the three fastest-growing communities for the next 20 years, town officials said.
"We're a very welcoming community and we try and lure as many people and businesses as we can. We're a very friendly and acceptable community and looking to grow," Town Council President Chris Salatas said.
Salatas is also proud of his community being one of the safest in the state.
"One of the things I'm extremely proud of is that we were just ranked the second safest community in the state for any community over 5,000. In Lake County we're ranked No. 1," Salatas said.
And more families are looking to live in Lowell because of that and other positives, like a good school system.
The town issued 422 building permits last year, 94 of which were for single-family dwellings, Town Manager Jeffrey Sheridan said.
"Yes, the housing market is certainly strong with multiple subdivisions that are either planned or under development," Sheridan said.
To ensure proper construction in Lowell, one of the things the Town Council did four to five years ago was upgrade its building standards.
That means quality investment is sustainable and will create less of a burden on fellow residents, Salatas said.
Developments that began before the Great Recession (2007-09) halted the housing market so lots in subdivisions already begun remained empty until recently, when the demand for houses increased, officials said.
Town officials have worked with developers and financiers to fill those empty lots with homes, including Village Green, Heritage Falls and Carriage Crossing subdivisions.
There's plenty of land for Lowell to grow, Salatas said.
"Lowell is one of the few communities that won't be hampered by proximity to another community," Salatas said.
The community has also been preparing for smart, planned growth for several years by a number of means, including improvements to its infrastructure, Sheridan said.
"We have been making significant investments in our infrastructure. By the end of the year, we will have invested more than $3.5 million since 2017 in road and street improvements utilizing the state's Community Crossings grant program. We have received the maximum award of $1 million dollars, two out of the last three years," Sheridan said.
Lowell has also invested in its water treatment system with a new 1 million gallon water tower that went online last year as well as $500,000 in upgrades at the water treatment plant, Sheridan said.
"We also recently received two INDOT grants totaling just under $3 million. The first will extend ADA accessible sidewalks west from downtown to just west of Willow Street. The second will provide for a multimodal trail connecting Liberty Park near the downtown out to Freedom Park, the largest park in our park system," Sheridan said.
One of the bigger businesses to locate in Lowell two years ago was Aunt Millie's Bakeries, Salatas said.
Aunt Millie's, which received a tax abatement by the town, has invested some $24 million on its equipment and building.
"They are considering expansion, some $8 million. It's been in the talks," Salatas said.
Also in the planning stages is a retail and medical offices commercial property called the Eastside project.
"It will be coming to both the redevelopment and plan commission. We have held several talks and they have the land under contract," Salatas said.
Two other big projects planned for this year will be upgrading and repaving the two town-owned parking lots north and south of the downtown area.
Both should be completed prior to the 100th Labor Day Parade in September, Sheridan said.
The results of Lowell's growth should be apparent in the 2020 census.
"We're just under 10,000 now and expect to be well over that when the results of the 2020 census are released," Sheridan said.