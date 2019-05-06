LOWELL — Town and and school leaders are in talks that could mean positioning the town well for development to the west while providing desired sanitary sewer and municipal water to Lake Prairie Elementary School.
Lowell Town Council President Chris Salatas, R-4th, said the town is doing what it can now until it has a solid commitment from the Tri-Creek School Corp. which is waiting on numbers for the cost of a new mound sewage system at Lake Prairie, 11601 West 181st Ave.
Salatas said he hopes the school system will participate in an amount at least equal to what a mound system would cost them. He said the council anticipates the town project will carry a $3 million-plus price.
Tri-Creek School Board President Michelle Dumbsky said talks are preliminary. "We asked Dr. (Rod) Gardin to handle the meetings until we have definitive information to work with," she said.
Gardin said, "There's no pressure from IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) for the second mound system, but we think they'd prefer a regularly monitored municipal system." The current mound system cost $1 million and lasted only 15 years, not good value for a taxpayer dollar, he said.
Likewise, while there are no current issues with the school's well, past problems make a municipal water supply desirable, Gardin said.
Engineering firm SEH has been retained by the town to prepare a cost estimate to run water and sanitary sewer lines westward along Ind.2, under the CSX railroad viaduct and across U.S.41.
Councilman and former Lowell Regional Development Commission President Will Farrellbegg, D-2nd, said the RDC was to have discussed funding for the project using Tax Increment Financing money, but tabled the matter.
"After July, we'll have a better idea where we are," he said.
The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months, and Salatas said he doesn't expect to see the town break ground this year. "We have to get rights of way along Ind. 2 and permission to bore under the railroad," he said.
Farrellbegg said the town annexed on the south side of Ind. 2 to U.S. 41's southeast corner a few years ago when the Russell Farm, as it's locally known, was brought in through friendly annexation.
The town had been approached in the past about light industry at that intersection, and Farrellbegg said there's always "stuff in the background we can't talk about."