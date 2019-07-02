The Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Cadet program recognizes outstanding young people who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.
Lowell High School Sophomore Cadet/Capt. Desiree Lauridsen was selected because of these qualities. The DAR Outstanding Cadet Award was presented to Lauridsen at the Valparaiso Composite Squadron located at the Porter County Regional Airport during their regular meeting. Deputy Commander of Cadets, Lt. Glen Goodwin, handled the presentation.
Lauridsen worked her way up in responsibility as Cadet Deputy Commander. Those who worked with her described her as a confident, assertive leader.
She had taken the initiative to take control of practicing for the regional cadet competition in the absence of the cadet commander. She scheduled dates and the agenda for training to ensure all members could execute the movements needed to properly represent the unit, wing, and Civil Air Patrol win the competition.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 61,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
For more than a century, the members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a lineage based organization, have dedicated themselves to historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor. These goals are as relevant in today's society as they were when the organization was founded in 1890. Most of DAR's volunteer work is accomplished by the grassroots efforts of chapters on the local level in their communities.
The Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6:30-9 p.m. every Tuesday at the Porter County Regional Airport. The DAR meets from 1-3 p.m. every third Tuesday at the Valparaiso Public Library. Contact for more information williamhenryharrisonchapter@yahoo.com and www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.