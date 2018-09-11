LOWELL — In the face of finding a solution for Lowell's aging water system, the Town Council has put together a team to propose a final answer to the town's water woes.
Council President Chris Salatas, R-4th, said this project has been a big step into the modern age.
“We've selected a committee that will in turn select a water clarifier,” Salatas said. “There are three different technologies, but regardless of what decision they make, it will deliver around 1.5 million gallons of water a day.”
The group will be making its decision during the Sept. 24 Town Council meeting. This signals the final step in a sequence of projects solving a problem that Lowell has been vexed with for years: its municipal water supply.
Salatas said the committee consists of the town's water plant operator/superintendent, the Public Works director, one elected official and an engineer from SEH, a consulting company of engineers, architects, planners and scientists.
While Salatas said there are many intricacies between the three clarifiers that would be difficult to explain in layman's terms, in the end, they are concerned with choosing the best tech for the town's needs.
“The overall idea is that our plant is decades old, we are going to replace the technology which will be quite the drastic update," Salatas said.
Combined with the new million-gallon water tower, Salatas said once all is said and done, the town will be outputting more than three times its daily water supply.
