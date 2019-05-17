LOWELL — The Lowell Town Council swore in its youngest member Thursday evening, replacing a longtime councilman who is stepping down from the position after years of service.
Twenty-six-year-old Josh Henshilwood, R, was sworn in as the new Ward 5 councilman at the Lowell Community Center in a Republican caucus.
“What I like about him is that he has a young, fresh perspective to bring into the council,” Chris Salatas, R, councilman of Ward 4, said.
Henshilwood is a father of two and is a union plumber by trade. He graduated from Lowell High School in 2011. He said he has lived in Lowell his whole life and set his sites on serving local government to contribute to his community.
“This is my first political job and I look forward to what the future holds,” Henshilwood said. “My main objective is to unite the town with events that will bring everyone together.”
Edgar Corns, R, the former Ward 5 councilman, is a lifetime resident of Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School in 1954. He served in the army and is a member of the local American Legion and Amvets.
Corns served on the town council for seven years and before that, he was the president of the Lowell Police Commission for three years.