Lowell's 101st Labor Day Parade canceled, officials say

LOWELL — Indiana’s longest-running Labor Day parade won’t be flooding downtown Lowell with floats and spectators this year, officials said.
On Tuesday, the decision to cancel the Lowell Labor Day Parade, the Kiddie Parade, fireworks and festivities was announced by the Lowell Labor Day Committee.
The events were originally slated for Sept. 6 and 7 and this year’s parade would have marked the 101st anniversary of the tradition, which gathers hundreds of attendees each year.
As the parade committee saw other surrounding communities canceling annual events, the members discussed options. Ultimately, safety concerns led the committee to recommend the cancellation, which the Lowell Town Council agreed to.
Director of Lowell Parks and Recreation and parade committee member Mindi Arnold-Buchler said the committee is made up of several department heads throughout the town, including public safety officials.
“It is absolutely our intention to come back in 2021,” Arnold-Buchler said. “It was a very difficult decision. We have a lot of members who have been sitting on the committee for several years and we had a lot of great ideas.”
Arnold-Buchler said while the town could organize a socially distant parade among floats and participants, there was no guaranteed way to keep attendees safe. Even parade candy, a tradition savored by Region children who rush to the curbside with plastic bags, would not have been possible due to worries of the spread of coronavirus.
“We didn’t have any way to ensure the safety of spectators or to ensure the safety of workers, including security and first responders,” Arnold-Buchler said. “It takes a lot of manpower to make this parade happen.”
Arnold-Buchler said she has been a part of the Labor Day parade since she was a child and the event means a lot to her. Last year’s centennial anniversary drew large crowds to Commercial Avenue and nearly 20 unions participated in the parade. The parade was started in Lowell in 1919 by American Legion Post 101.
Another reason the festivities were canceled is that the majority of the guests of honor, the local labor unions, said they could not participate this year, as ordered by their respective union halls.
Lowell Town Councilman Chris Salatas said in light of the cancellation, the council donated $1,500 to the Lowell Labor Day Parade Committee at their last meeting.
“We want to make sure this happens next year,” Salatas said. “With so many who attend the parade, from not only Lowell but from other communities, it would have made social distancing very hard.”
The Lowell Town Council also voted to rescind previously issued special event permits and also deny future permit requests on public property through Nov. 1, 2020.
