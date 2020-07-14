Lowell's 101st Labor Day Parade canceled, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — Indiana’s longest-running Labor Day parade won’t be flooding downtown Lowell with floats and spectators this year, officials said.

On Tuesday, the decision to cancel the Lowell Labor Day Parade, the Kiddie Parade, fireworks and festivities was announced by the Lowell Labor Day Committee.

The events were originally slated for Sept. 6 and 7 and this year’s parade would have marked the 101st anniversary of the tradition, which gathers hundreds of attendees each year.

As the parade committee saw other surrounding communities canceling annual events, the members discussed options. Ultimately, safety concerns led the committee to recommend the cancellation, which the Lowell Town Council agreed to.

Director of Lowell Parks and Recreation and parade committee member Mindi Arnold-Buchler said the committee is made up of several department heads throughout the town, including public safety officials.

“It is absolutely our intention to come back in 2021,” Arnold-Buchler said. “It was a very difficult decision. We have a lot of members who have been sitting on the committee for several years and we had a lot of great ideas.”