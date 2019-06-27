{{featured_button_text}}
Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship award winner named

Scholarship chairwoman Lauren A. Brown, left,  is pictured with Melissa A. Gonzalez, a student at the University of St. Francis.

 Provided by Lake County Extension Homemakers Association

The Lake County Extension Homemakers Association awards its Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship annually to students from Lake County, 21 and older, who pursue and complete an education beyond high school.

The scholarship was begun in 1958 by a Lake County Homemakers demonstration agent who received an award from the National Association for her work.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This year's Lucile Smith scholarship winner is Melissa Gonzalez, a student at the University of St. Francis who has completed her first year in the nursing program.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags