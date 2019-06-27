The Lake County Extension Homemakers Association awards its Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship annually to students from Lake County, 21 and older, who pursue and complete an education beyond high school.
The scholarship was begun in 1958 by a Lake County Homemakers demonstration agent who received an award from the National Association for her work.
This year's Lucile Smith scholarship winner is Melissa Gonzalez, a student at the University of St. Francis who has completed her first year in the nursing program.