'Lucky number seven': Ken Iwama installed as seventh chancellor of Indiana University Northwest

GARY — Lucky number seven. The Zoom Chancellor. Someone willing to roll his sleeves up and get to work.

These are just some of the ways speakers described Ken Iwama, the newly installed seventh chancellor of Indiana University Northwest, at a ceremony Friday afternoon. The ceremony took place at the IUN Theater at the Arts & Sciences Building and was presided over by Pamela Whitten, IU’s 19th president and first female president.

“I will be relentless in earning every day this great honor you’ve bestowed upon me,” Iwama, whose appointment was announced in March 2020, said.

Iwama has been serving as chancellor since August 2020, but his official installation ceremony was delayed over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But to him, holding off on the ceremony was a gift, rather than a consequence, because the room was filled with people he called friends who shared stories of the ways he’s already woven himself into the campus and community.

Gary mayor Jerome Prince, who spoke at Friday’s ceremony, said Iwama’s work over the past year has “already shown his ability to be a great friend to the city of Gary.”