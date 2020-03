Luke gas station hit in smash-and-grab; police searching for 4 suspects

GRIFFITH — Four suspects fled in a stolen Volkswagen following a “smash-and-grab” burglary at a Griffith gas station, police said.

Late Wednesday night officers responded to an activated security alarm at Luke Oil at 1224 E. Ridge Road in Griffith, said Griffith police Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley.

Surveillance footage showed four suspects driving to the gas station in a white Volkswagen and breaking through a glass door. The group entered the store, taking cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene, Sibley said.

Police also determined that the suspects’ vehicle was reported as stolen from information gathered from surveillance footage.

The four suspects have yet to be identified or located and the investigation is ongoing, Sibley said.

Anyone with information can call the Griffith Police Department at 219-924-7503 and to remain anonymous, they can call 219-922-3085.

