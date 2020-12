Lyft driver and passenger shot with a baby inside car, police say

GARY — A Lyft driver and his passenger were shot while in a car with an infant early Tuesday in the city's Westside neighborhood, police said.

Officers spoke with the driver, a 42-year-old man, and the passenger, a 25-year-old Gary woman, about 1:50 a.m., after they were checked into at a local hospital, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The two told police they were shot earlier in the 500 block of Hanley Street. The man had the woman and an infant in the car when a male suspect approached the vehicle and got into an argument with the woman, Westerfield said.

At some point during the argument, the suspect fired a gun into the car, striking both the woman and driver. The driver then took himself and the woman to the hospital, Westerfield said.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

