M’ville clerk rescinds $104K funding request

MERRILLVILLE — Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson has withdrawn a $104,000 request for funds from the town.
In late February, Gibson, who took office in January, requested a $38,000 raise and a $66,000 increase to the clerk treasurer's budget.
However, the salary and budget increase have since been tabled to address other needs within the town, Gibson said.
During a Feb. 20 Town Council workshop session, Gibson presented the raise, adding her annual salary of $50,000 is low compared to what other clerk-treasurers are paid.
Gibson said she looked at Lake County municipalities close in size, budget, funds and population to Merrillville to determine the average.
"What I did was I took their salaries and got the average, and the average would have been, in order for my office to be paid an average of what they were paid, an extra $38,000. So that's where the figure came from," Gibson said.
Merrillville's clerk-treasurer salary has not been changed for over 20 years, she added.
Gibson said she withdrew the request via email the following day. The reason, she said, was to allow the town to focus on negotiations with the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
"I was withdrawing my request to even discuss my increase in budget until after we have gotten our negotiations done with the FOP, until we find where we have money that we can give our officers some additional salary," she said.
In addition to prioritizing police officer raises, Gibson said withdrawing the requests goes back to one of her campaign promises.
She said she pledged to be more progressive and listen to the needs of the town's officers and residents about things that needed to change and progress in Merrillville.
The requested $66,0000 increase to the clerk's budget included $20,000 for training, subs and dues and education; $16,000 for a financial adviser; and $30,000 for an attorney, Gibson said.
The same day she withdrew her salary increase request, she also submitted a revised budget increase request, removing the financial adviser from the list of requested line items.
Ultimately, the submitted $50,000 request was reduced by half, with Gibson requesting $15,000 for training and education and $10,000 for an attorney, records show.
"I asked for an appropriation amount to be put into my fund to hire my own attorney because by state statute I'm entitled, every clerk-treasurer is entitled to their own attorney," Gibson said.
Indiana Code 36-5-6-8 states a clerk-treasurer "may hire or contract with competent attorneys or legal research assistants on terms the clerk-treasurer considers appropriate."
She said said was asking for things that she needed coming in to the office.
"I see things that need to be tightened up so that we're more efficient," Gibson said. "I promised my people when I ran it, I would do just that, that I would have qualified, progressive leadership."
