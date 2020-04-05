M’ville clerk rescinds $104K funding request

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson has withdrawn a $104,000 request for funds from the town.

In late February, Gibson, who took office in January, requested a $38,000 raise and a $66,000 increase to the clerk treasurer's budget.

However, the salary and budget increase have since been tabled to address other needs within the town, Gibson said.

During a Feb. 20 Town Council workshop session, Gibson presented the raise, adding her annual salary of $50,000 is low compared to what other clerk-treasurers are paid.

Gibson said she looked at Lake County municipalities close in size, budget, funds and population to Merrillville to determine the average.

"What I did was I took their salaries and got the average, and the average would have been, in order for my office to be paid an average of what they were paid, an extra $38,000. So that's where the figure came from," Gibson said.

Merrillville's clerk-treasurer salary has not been changed for over 20 years, she added.

Gibson said she withdrew the request via email the following day. The reason, she said, was to allow the town to focus on negotiations with the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).