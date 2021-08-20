MAAC Foundation salutes first responders

VALPARAISO —The MAAC Foundation is planning a day of family fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the public safety training campus at 4203 Montdale Park Drive.
The event will go on regardless of the weather, President Celina Weatherwax said.
“These men and women show up to serve us. Here’s an opportunity to serve them,” she said.
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 was not lost on organizers. “It’s very much in the forefront of our minds when we were organizing and planning this event,” Weatherwax said.
The First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day will feature the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative facilities used by first responders across Northwest Indiana.
The Valparaiso Fire Department will demonstrate how they extract people from a vehicle, and Burns Harbor firefighters will show how they fight a fire.
The Lima Lima flight team will have aerial performances at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The public is encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring blankets and lawn chairs for the Lima Lima flight show. The event is not pet-friendly; demonstrations will include sirens, flash bangs and working K-9s.
Trolleys will run from the equipment barn to the K- 9 training park. Events are spread across the 20-acre campus.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Free tickets for the event are available at https://maacfoundation.com/first-responder-appreciation-and-demonstration-day. A virtual reality simulator costs $10 per person for five minutes or $25 for a family of up to four for 10 minutes.
