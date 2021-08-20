 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAAC Foundation salutes first responders
alert urgent

MAAC Foundation salutes first responders

031421-nws-rescue_1 (copy)

Rex Hood, of Portage, Martin Stevens, of Portage, and David Earnisse, of Chicago, enter a building during a disaster simulation during Community Emergency Response Team training in March at the MAAC Training Center in Valparaiso.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

VALPARAISO —The MAAC Foundation is planning a day of family fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the public safety training campus at 4203 Montdale Park Drive.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The event will go on regardless of the weather, President Celina Weatherwax said.

“These men and women show up to serve us. Here’s an opportunity to serve them,” she said.

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 was not lost on organizers. “It’s very much in the forefront of our minds when we were organizing and planning this event,” Weatherwax said.

The First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day will feature the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative facilities used by first responders across Northwest Indiana.

The Valparaiso Fire Department will demonstrate how they extract people from a vehicle, and Burns Harbor firefighters will show how they fight a fire.

The Lima Lima flight team will have aerial performances at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring blankets and lawn chairs for the Lima Lima flight show. The event is not pet-friendly; demonstrations will include sirens, flash bangs and working K-9s.

Trolleys will run from the equipment barn to the K- 9 training park. Events are spread across the 20-acre campus.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Free tickets for the event are available at https://maacfoundation.com/first-responder-appreciation-and-demonstration-day. A virtual reality simulator costs $10 per person for five minutes or $25 for a family of up to four for 10 minutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts