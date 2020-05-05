Mailing miscue sends some to vote early

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Voters who showed up Tuesday at the Porter County Administration Building were way too early.

Tuesday would have been Indiana’s primary election, but it was delayed until June 2 because of the pandemic. A mailer included in the county’s property tax bills included that information, but it also said early voting was to have begun Tuesday, County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.

After the tax bills were sent, the Indiana Election Commission met and prompted additional delays in the start of early voting, Bailey said.

Russell Barone, of Valparaiso, said he showed up Tuesday morning to vote.

“I saw three or four older gentlemen looking in the window at the county building,” Barone said.

A sandwich board sign in front of the building had a “Vote here” message, he said. Paper taped over it giving information about the changes had been removed, perhaps by the wind, Bailey said, so it was replaced.

“I hung around for about 10 minutes and probably saw half a dozen people walking away,” Barone said.

“Where’s that mobile voting machine? Park it outside now,” he said.