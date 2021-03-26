Major Savefr discount cards help raise money for Merrillville schools

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Education Foundation is offering Major Saver discount cards for sale as a fundraiser to help support Merrillville Schools.

Students will receive sales packets starting April 8, and the sale will last approximately two weeks.

The $10 card offers savings with more than 20 local BOGO or discount offers at businesses in Merrillville.

Once the card is purchased, thousands of offers become valid nationwide by downloading the free Major Saver app to an Android or iOS device.

Major Saver cards can be purchased via cash, check or online at www.majorsaver.com. The online sale can be credited back to a particular student and school. All cards purchased online will be mailed directly to customers.

All of the money generated from this fundraiser goes back to supporting Merrillville Education Foundation programs for Merrillville Community School Corp. children.

Since its inception in 2002, the Merrillville Education Foundation has given nearly $378,082.66 to the Merrillville Schools in the form of grants and Major Saver fundraising. For more information, visit the foundation website merrillvilleeducationfoundation.org.

