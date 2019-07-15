SOUTH HAVEN — With drier weather, Porter County's stormwater project in South Haven has made significant progress, according to the county engineer.
Engineer Mike Novotney said he expects Governor Road to be fully open to traffic by early August.
“The contractor is now restoring green areas and getting them ready for sodding. They're preparing the street for final paving next week,” he said.
Much of the storm sewer work on the northeastern phase of the infrastructure overhaul in the subdivision is wrapping up as well.
Novotney said that crews have about two weeks' worth of work left on the sewers. The work will focus on Eagle Creek Road, Devonshire Road and Capitol Road.
This will shift the county's focus on road reconstruction to other streets by the end of July.
“All the things we've been doing on Governor will be happening on Lahonda (Drive) starting late this month and the end of August,” Novotney said.
Lahonda Drive is expected to be finished around Labor Day, he said.
After finishing the northeastern sewer project, Novotney said his team will focus on a south central project, which comprises an area south of Governor Road and north of CR 700 North while running west to Coventry Road and east to Heritage Road.
This project will be similar in scope to the current northeastern project focusing on storm sewer installation and reconstruction. Further details will be available after preliminary work for the bidding process starts to finalize in August.
Other projects coming up include storm sewer lining in South Haven as well as a diversion of stormwater out of Squirrel Creek into an expanded detention pond.
Meanwhile, the county is looking to build a small garage and office for the highway department in South Haven. County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Redevelopment Commission to have the structure built on land formerly used for a sheriff's police substation.