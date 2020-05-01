Major US airlines to require passengers to wear face masks

Princess Johnson, a bus driver in Chicago, said she felt claustrophobic on a recent flight to Indianapolis because the few passengers had to sit in one section of the plane.

“If somebody sneezed, we all would have been sick,” said Johnson, who added that she was one of only a few passengers wearing a mask.

Mike Ritchie said just about everybody on his American Airlines flight home from Orlando, Florida, wore a mask.

“Good flight. Not so many people,” he said. “The flight attendants made sure everybody was spaced well, and I would fly again if I had to.”

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said this week that his airline is considering filling flights no more than two-thirds full so that middle seats can always be empty. He said steps like those might be necessary to make passengers feel safe, but he was clear he views them as temporary steps.

“I don't accept that forever more people are going to stay six feet apart and wear masks for the rest of our lives," Kelly said.

Almost every airline says it is stepping up cleaning of planes, sometimes including the use of misting machines to spray anti-viral chemicals inside the cabin. They are also trying to persuade passengers that air inside the cabin is safe to breathe.