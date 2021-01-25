Major winter storm system expected to bring snow, high winds, icy roads

Regionites should plan for a nasty rush of winter weather, including icy roads and accumulating snow, in addition to lakeshore flooding, all brought on by a storm system that's expected to move across the area later Monday.
Conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana starting at 1 p.m. Region time — the same time a more severe winter storm warning goes into effect for Chicago and other northeast Illinois communities.
A lakeshore flood advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. for Lake County and northern/central Cook County.
Forecasters expected mixed precipitation, including accumulating snow and freezing rain to pummel the Region starting in the afternoon. At the same time, strong wind gusts up to 35 mph will blow across the area.
Northwest Indiana is in the path of less harsh snow than much of northeastern Illinois, NWS said. Northern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties could get about 3 to 6 inches, while the southern portions and bordering counties likely will see between 1 and 4 inches.
Meanwhile, Chicago and the immediate surrounding area is more likely to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.
Precipitation is most likely to fall about 2 to 4 p.m. in Lake and Porter counties, as well as most of surrounding counties in Northwest Indiana.
Icing will be most prominent south of Interstate 80, with snow mainly to the north.
Evening commuters likely will experience slippery roads, meaning they should plan for extra travel times, slow down and increase the distance between themselves and other vehicles.
The latest road conditions in Illinois are available online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. For the latest road conditions in Indiana, call 1-800-261-7623
Conditions will bring an abrupt halt to an otherwise low-key winter season for a majority of the Midwest.
The system that's slated to move across the Chicago area is just part of a massive winter storm that's currently moving across a 1,500-mile stretch of the United States, according to AccuWeather.
Other major cities, including Omaha, Des Moines, Detroit and New York will not be unscathed by the system.
"Chicago has received only about 50% of its normal snowfall so far this season, picking up 8.6 inches through Jan. 24," AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda said.
"Following this storm, Chicago could be close to their normal snowfall levels for this season to date," Sojda said.
Around the same time the area begins to see snowfall, east-northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph will create waves that reach 8 to 13 feet high, NWS reported.
This will result in minor to moderate inundation at parking lots, parks and any paths along the lakeshore, including Whiting Lakefront Park and portions of the Chicago bike path.
The public should take the precautions necessary to protect any belongings near the lakeshore and stay off trails, breakwalls, piers and other shoreline structures to avoid being swept into the lake, NWS said.
Check nwi.com for updates to this story throughout the day.