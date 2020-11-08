Making sense of 2020: Here's how educators across the Region are using this week as a teaching moment

Though unable to answer the question “Who will be America’s next president?” in class this week, educators across the Region took time to teach students an important lesson about civic duty and the electoral process.
Students across Northwest Indiana, not unlike adults, have expressed a range of emotions, their teachers say, spanning the confusion, frustration and even excitement that came with the counting of ballots in the 2020 presidential race.
When students returned for class Wednesday and Thursday this week, Whiting High School Spanish teacher Nohemi Saavedra said her students’ interest in the election was far different from President Donald Trump’s election four years ago.
“In 2016, we went about our normal day. We talked about it and we moved on,” Saavedra said. “Now, you see them on their Chromebook and they’re looking at the (electoral) map. They just keep updating and updating.”
Saavedra teaches about 180 students, mostly freshmen and a few sophomores, and said she’s increasingly set aside time this school year, about 10 minutes per class, to focus on relationship building and the questions on her students’ minds learning during an extraordinary time.
Whiting High School is open in a hybrid learning plan, with students coming in every other day and many others still choosing to learn full time from home.
Saavedra said her students have drawn direct correlations this week between the coronavirus pandemic and this summer’s civil unrest to the presidential election, asking if protests are likely to spill back into the streets and whether school could close again.
“With everything this election is throwing at them, they’re just bombarded with so many feelings of anxiety,” Saavedra said.
In addition to regular classroom discussion, Saavedra said she encourages her students to reach out to their parents or another trusted adult to express how they’re feeling about the election, and all that’s changed just this year.
“My advice for them is just to be patient with what’s to come,” Saavedra said. “Talk to a close adult and ask ‘What advice can you give to me?’”
At Lincoln Elementary School this week, teachers steered away from politics and focused instead on the electoral process.
Second graders in four Hanover Community School Corp. classes learned about the importance of voting, and how each citizen’s vote is their own, not to be influenced by any others.
“We just really stressed how it’s a private decision of who you’re voting for ... and informing them about how it’s a right not everyone has and shouldn't be taken for granted,” Lincoln Elementary teacher Renee McKinney said.
Students participated in a mock election where each second grader was given their own voter registration card and a ballot to choose between two “candidates” — camouflage and leopard print.
When team camo won the race, McKinney said teachers explained to students what the “win” is — the knowledge that their voice has been heard in the electoral process.
She said she also explained this year’s significance as the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and how not every country affords the same rights to citizens to elect representative leaders.
“Every big lesson we try to do, we try to make it like it’s a special event. We just try to make a memory for them,” McKinney said. “I hope it gets them excited, so when they do turn 18, they’re like ‘I get to go vote.’”
Joseph Larimer — whose Clark Middle School eighth graders may be old enough to vote in the next presidential election — described seeking to inspire a similar air of excitement.
The social studies and college and career prep teacher said he’s been talking about the election for weeks leading up to this Tuesday.
Students were asked to identify their own voter issue, sharing what topics interest them most when it comes to comparing candidate’s platforms.
Larimer said he used these issues to explain to students what it means to be an educated voter and make a decision based on a candidate’s voting record.
Students identified climate change, policing, LGBTQ rights and enforcement of drug laws as issues important to them.
“It’s amazing some of the things these kids have to share with personal connections to these issues and how wise they can be on these issues,” Larimer said.
Larimer said he plans to use this fall’s election as a modern day teaching moment in future lessons on U.S. history, including in his spring semester unit on the American Revolution, where citizens similarly expressed grievances against parties in power.
“They are at that pivotal age,” Larimer said. “Some of these kids on the older end will be voting in the next election so it’s really important to understand now, so they can use their next opportunity to go out and use their voice.”
