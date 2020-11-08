Making sense of 2020: Here's how educators across the Region are using this week as a teaching moment

Saavedra said her students have drawn direct correlations this week between the coronavirus pandemic and this summer’s civil unrest to the presidential election, asking if protests are likely to spill back into the streets and whether school could close again.

“With everything this election is throwing at them, they’re just bombarded with so many feelings of anxiety,” Saavedra said.

In addition to regular classroom discussion, Saavedra said she encourages her students to reach out to their parents or another trusted adult to express how they’re feeling about the election, and all that’s changed just this year.

“My advice for them is just to be patient with what’s to come,” Saavedra said. “Talk to a close adult and ask ‘What advice can you give to me?’”

At Lincoln Elementary School this week, teachers steered away from politics and focused instead on the electoral process.

Second graders in four Hanover Community School Corp. classes learned about the importance of voting, and how each citizen’s vote is their own, not to be influenced by any others.