Malcolm X, Richard Hatcher street renamings not in effect, corporation counsel says
Malcolm X, Richard Hatcher street renamings not in effect, corporation counsel says

Gary City Hall

Gary City Hall is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

GARY — Wednesday was supposed to be the effective date for two significant street name changes in Gary: Virginia Street was to become Malcolm X street to honor the controversial, powerful figure of the 1960s civil rights movement.

Grand Street was supposed to change in honor of the late Richard Gordon Hatcher, the city’s first Black mayor, effective July 1.

But Trent A. McCain, the city's corporation counsel, said Wednesday he believes those changes are not happening because former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson never filed those executive orders with the city clerk's office.

“So it’s as if they never happened,” McCain said.

McCain declined to say whether current Mayor Jerome Prince intends to pick up where Freeman-Wilson left off.

“Prince hasn't given that much thought because quite frankly, this administration just completed its first six months yesterday and there are other priorities; No. 1, Covid-19, and No. 2, the economic condition of the city. That's been our focus, trying to get a handle on financial condition trying to prepare the city for the future,” McCain said.

Prince said while it's possible Freeman-Wilson's executive orders are valid, he hasn't given the issue much consideration with "all (the city administration) has experienced in a short period of time." 

In December — two weeks before Freeman-Wilson left office, she had announced plans to rename Virginia Street after Malcolm X.

Virginia Street runs south from First Avenue just south of U.S. Steel’s Gary Works facility to near 25th Avenue where it turns into Georgia Street just past the shuttered George Carver Elementary School, 2535 Virginia St.

At the time, she said with a formal renaming street signs, businesses and residential addresses will be changed over. 

Freeman-Wilson said there has been a push for this by a group of local citizens in the last decade to gather signatures for the street change. 

