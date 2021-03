Male pedestrian dead in overnight collision in Lansing, officials say

LANSING — A man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday at 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue, officials said.

Otis Dorsey, 62, of Dolton was transported from the scene to Community Hospital in Munster and pronounced dead about 12:42 a.m., a Lake County coroner's release states.

Dorsey was traveling through the area on foot when he was struck, said Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips.

The coroner's release listed Dorsey's manner of death and nature of injuries as pending.

Coroner's investigators were dispatched to the hospital about 1:41 a.m.

Lansing police and firefighters also responded.

Phillips said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.