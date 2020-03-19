Male victim shot in stomach, taken to hospital, police say

Police blocked off an area near 19th Avenue and McKinley Street and another area near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Gary Thursday night.
GARY — Police launched an investigation after a male victim suffered a gunshot to the stomach Thursday night.
At 7:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a male gunshot victim, Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The victim was shot in the stomach and was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The victim's age is unknown.
A crime scene investigation was set up in the 1900 block of McKinley Street, Hamady said. Detectives are working on the case and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Gary Police Department tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Charles Valentia Wilson
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2002604 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Cara Kathleen Lawlor
Age: 30 Residence: Homewood Booking Number(s): 2002601 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Michael Paul Broulette
Age: 33 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 2002613 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Stephen Robert Borowski
Age: 28 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2002615 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Alexis Mariah Reyes
Age: 20 Residence: Tampa, FL Booking Number(s): 2002619 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement
Class: Felony
Ashley Virginia Andrews
Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 2002568 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Billy Antonio Cross
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2002590 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Daniel Brian Skoniecny
Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2002683 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Glorivette Bonilla
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2002593 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in narcotic drug
Class: Felony
James Eddie Edwards Jr.
Age: 37 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 2002586 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of narcotics
Class: Felony
Jason Joseph Haage
Age: 41 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2002609 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: OWI causing injury, prior conviction
Class: Felony
Jeffrey Eugene Alexander
Age: 49 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2002612 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Mark Andrew Whiteside
Age: 44 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 2002614 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Martin Castro Lopez
Age: 41 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 2002617 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Todd Alexander
Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2002611 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation
Class: Felony
Nicholas E. Bright
Age: 29 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number(s): 2002670 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Fraud
Class: Felony
Timothy William Payne
Age: 49 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2002591 Arrest Date: March 10, 2020 Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Tony Elasko Cole
Age: 40 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 2002684 Arrest Date: March 11, 2020 Offense Description: Gambling violations
Class: Felony
