Male victim shot in stomach, taken to hospital, police say
Male victim shot in stomach, taken to hospital, police say

Gary crime scene

Police blocked off an area near 19th Avenue and McKinley Street and another area near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Gary Thursday night. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GARY — Police launched an investigation after a male victim suffered a gunshot to the stomach Thursday night. 

At 7:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a male gunshot victim, Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The victim was shot in the stomach and was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The victim's age is unknown.

A crime scene investigation was set up in the 1900 block of McKinley Street, Hamady said. Detectives are working on the case and the investigation is ongoing, police said.  

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Gary Police Department tip line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

