Man, 79, led police on high-speed chase before altercation with officer, authorities say

ST. JOHN — A St. John man was arrested over the weekend after police said he fought with an officer who attempted to pull him over for speeding.
Adrian Bugariu, 79, is facing a Level 6 felony for battery against a public official and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and reckless driving.
Just before midnight Saturday, Bugariu was speeding down U.S. 41, reaching 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, a radar gun showed, police said.
Bugariu also made a lane change without signaling to pass another vehicle, causing another driver to "brake aggressively" to avoid a collision, a St. John police report states.
After police began following him, Bugariu continued speeding — evading stop signs and failing to signal along the way — and the officer was unable to catch up with him initially, court records state.
Eventually, the officer caught up with Bugariu near 90th Avenue and activated his squad car's lights.
Bugariu disregarded the emergency vehicle and later pulled into his driveway and entered his garage, court records state.
The officer followed Bugariu up the driveway. As the officer got out of his car, the garage door began to close, so he tripped the sensor "so the overhead door could not shut."
The officer identified himself as a member of law enforcement, but Bugariu continued attempts to shut the garage door using a remote in his vehicle, police said. The officer continued to "loudly order" Bugariu to stop trying to shut the garage door and to exit his car. Eventually the officer, who said he feared for his safety, opened Bugariu's car door and removed the garage door opener.
Bugariu then began to yell profanities, screaming at the officer to "get out of his garage," court records state.
The officer continued to order Bugariu to exit the vehicle, but Bugariu refused, again asking "aggressively" why the officer was in his garage, police said. The officer replied he was stopping him for multiple infractions and reckless driving.
Bugariu denied committing any traffic infractions.
Police then noted a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on Bugariu's breath. Bugariu said he hadn't drank any alcohol and later refused a portable breath test at the scene, court records state.
Still refusing to leave his car, Bugariu "appeared to be looking for a way to drive his vehicle back out of his garage," police said. So, the officer stepped to the back of Bugariu's car to note his registration.
Bugariu then exited his car, walking toward a door leading to the inside of his St. John home.
A physical altercation ensued after the officer grabbed Bugariu by the arm and said he was not free to leave, court records state.
Both fell on the hood of the officer's squad car, with Bugariu grabbing at the officer multiple times to escape, police said.
Another physical altercation ensued; this time both men fell to the ground, records state. A second officer then arrived, and Bugariu was handcuffed, police said.
Following the scuffle, Bugariu had a cut on his forehead. Medics were called to the scene, but Bugariu refused medical attention, police said.
Bugariu was taken Sunday to Lake County Jail, where he again refused to submit to a chemical test, police said.
He was released Tuesday after entering a not guilty plea during an initial hearing.
A Lake County Veterans Treatment Court evaluation has been scheduled for Aug. 5, online court records indicate.
Last week, Bugariu was escorted out of a public meeting by St. John police for what the Town Council said was "disrespectful" behavior.
Melissa Lynn Stubblefield
Thomas Andrew Stenger
Shane Lopez
Christopher John Hedges
Tony Isiah Crowell Jr.
Jaylen Laron Magee
Larita L. Jackson
Laura C. Agardy
Fred Agredano
David Alvarado
Kriston L. Barbee
Robert J. Barton, II
Robert D. Benard
Jennifer L. Bogusz
Adrian Bugariu
Rogelio Catalan
Robert D. Cresap
Mark D. Dail, Sr.
Joseph W. Dawson
Alexander Dejesus
Randy J. Exom
Donald P. Freeman, III
Matthew D. Gear
Rafael R. Gonzalez
Renee Haan
Christopher M. Hallman, II
Timothy J. Haniford
Eric D. Harper
Clyde O. Hawkins, Jr.
Justin R. Kuehl
Jose S. Lagunas
Derek B. Lambert
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!