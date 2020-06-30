Man, 79, led police on high-speed chase before altercation with officer, authorities say

The officer identified himself as a member of law enforcement, but Bugariu continued attempts to shut the garage door using a remote in his vehicle, police said. The officer continued to "loudly order" Bugariu to stop trying to shut the garage door and to exit his car. Eventually the officer, who said he feared for his safety, opened Bugariu's car door and removed the garage door opener.

Bugariu then began to yell profanities, screaming at the officer to "get out of his garage," court records state.

The officer continued to order Bugariu to exit the vehicle, but Bugariu refused, again asking "aggressively" why the officer was in his garage, police said. The officer replied he was stopping him for multiple infractions and reckless driving.

Bugariu denied committing any traffic infractions.

Police then noted a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on Bugariu's breath. Bugariu said he hadn't drank any alcohol and later refused a portable breath test at the scene, court records state.

Still refusing to leave his car, Bugariu "appeared to be looking for a way to drive his vehicle back out of his garage," police said. So, the officer stepped to the back of Bugariu's car to note his registration.