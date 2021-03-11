Man accused of plying preteen girl with drugs, sexually abusing her

CROWN POINT — A Highland man posted bond Wednesday on charges alleging he used marijuana with a 12-year-old girl and raped her last year in Hammond.

Michael J. Seabrook Jr., 25, is accused of giving the girl a sexually transmitted disease as a result of the alleged abuse.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota affirmed Seabrook's not guilty pleas Tuesday to three counts of child molesting and one count of rape, a level 1 felony.

Bokota set Seabrook's bond at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash and ordered him not to have any contact with the girl.

The allegations against Seabrook came to light after the girl's relative walked into a room Nov. 20 at a Hammond residence and saw Seabrook kissing the girl, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl told police her relative exclaimed, "What are you doing? You can go to jail for that!" The relative told Seabrook to leave, and the girl's mother called police, according to court documents.

The girl told police Seabrook previously dated one of her family members, so he was a frequent visitor at her home.