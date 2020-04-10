Man accused of promoting dog fighting; faces multiple animal cruelty charges, courts say

The intravenous fluid is only legally available through a prescription from a veterinarian though the detective said those using dogs for fighting obtain the fluids without prescriptions. In addition, veterinary drugs such as Ivermectin and Penicillin and antibiotic ointment and iodine were also in plain view in the garage. The detective alleged that criminals typically use the drugs and ointments to treat the dogs after fighting so they do not get infections from wounds.

In addition, several pieces of animal hide in the garage also resonated with typical animal fighting contest items as owners use the hides on poles and springs to exercise fighting dogs and build up endurance, the detective said.

When police met with Young, authorities asked if he wished to relinquish ownership of the dogs, to which he responded he did not. He further said the dogs were not involved in anything illegal. The detective asked why one of the dogs had scarring consistent with dog fighting, to which he denied abusing the animal.

“I got the dog that way. I’ve had her since she was a puppy,” Young said, according to court records. “I think she got that trying to get under a fence or something. I recovered that dog. I take care of the dogs and feed them good.”