Man accused of raping disabled family member is taking his case to trial

VALPARAISO — A Feb. 8 trial has been scheduled for a 57-year-old Porter man charged with felony rape and incest after a female family member told police he played sex games with her called "bounce on the bed."
The alleged victim, who was found to be severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship, reportedly said no one needs to know about the relationship because it would damage the accused, Elon Howe's, relationship with the family, according to court documents.
Howe appeared in custody Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and his attorney, Nathaniel Henson requested the trial date.
Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019 and went to the local Fairhaven Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.
The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.
The alleged victim told the fellow church member nobody needs to know about the sexual activity, police said.
Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.
"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."
Police said they spoke with the alleged victim, who told them Howe was "bouncing me." She went on to describe how the pair take their clothes off and then have sex, police said.
Another member of the church reportedly told police he carried a message from the pastor informing Howe he was suspended from the church and barred from coming onto the property based on the allegations against him, according to charging documents.
"Howe responded 'I am guilty, I'm not sure what I'm going to be charged with,'" police said.
The pastor then called Howe, who reportedly confirmed he had admitted his guilt and had "immoral relations," according to the charges.
A psychologist evaluated the alleged victim and determined her severely intellectually disabled status.
A status hearing in the case is set for Dec. 15.
Amanda Lauren Bailey
Atreyu Ryan Hunnicut
Billy Terrance Allen-Coleman
Bradley Eric Sharpe
Brandy Marie Zuk
Carly Catherine Shea
Christopher Michael Cadle
Edward Anthony Keller Jr.
Eric Michael Parlock
Heather Lynn Manns
James Harold Higgason
Jerald Lee Casteel
John Eugene Richart II
Kaley Marie McLendon
Kendyll Adele Kourtis
Kody Allen Atkinson
Lindsay Lauren Obregon
Meagan Elizabeth Crum
Michael Alexander Cook
Michael Scott Miller
Natasha Lynn Bradley
Samantha Gabrielle Gullen
Sandra Lynn Dombrowski
Tracey Anne Havard
Winston Lee Martin Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!