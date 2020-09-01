Man accused of raping disabled family member is taking his case to trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Feb. 8 trial has been scheduled for a 57-year-old Porter man charged with felony rape and incest after a female family member told police he played sex games with her called "bounce on the bed."

The alleged victim, who was found to be severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship, reportedly said no one needs to know about the relationship because it would damage the accused, Elon Howe's, relationship with the family, according to court documents.

Howe appeared in custody Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and his attorney, Nathaniel Henson requested the trial date.

Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019 and went to the local Fairhaven Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.

The alleged victim told the fellow church member nobody needs to know about the sexual activity, police said.