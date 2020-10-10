Man accused of raping girl, dropping her off as mother talked with police about her disappearance

The girl subsequently admitted Curtis had picked her up, drove her to the parking lot, forced her to perform a sex act and raped her, records allege. She said she told him she was too young for sex, but she went because she hoped he would give her a vape pen.

The girl said Curtis gave her a vape pen before she got out of his truck, records state.

Curtis was being held without bond Friday at the Lake County Jail on one count of rape, one count of child molesting and one count of child solicitation.

He was wanted in LaPorte County on a level 6 felony count of sexual battery, according to online court records.

Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said the case underscores how little effort it takes for people to prey on children and exploit them through social media.

"Unfortunately, pedophiles are in our communities, and we have to take the time to protect our children from their perverse desires," he said. "Please take the extra time and educate yourself on how to protect your children from online predators."

Gonzales said it's important for parents to constantly monitor their children's social media activity and know who they are communicating with.