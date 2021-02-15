Man accused of repeatedly molesting girl between ages of 11 and 14

CROWN POINT — A 38-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he molested a girl more than 10 times when she was between the ages of 11 and 14.

Trenell D. Mitchell is accused of sexually abusing the girl at various locations in Gary, Griffith and East Chicago.

Mitchell was a friend to the girl's family, according to Lake Criminal Court records. He now lives in Chicago, but records indicated he's homeless.

The girl told police Mitchell first forced her to fondle him in 2013 or 2014, while she was spending the night at his Gary apartment with another child, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Mitchell first forced her to have sex with him when she was 13 years old, records state.

The girl told police he said "it would be over in a minute" when she attempted to stop him and repeatedly told her not to tell anyone because he would get in trouble, records state.

When police contacted Mitchell, he denied any wrongdoing and said he would not speak to investigators without an attorney, according to court documents.

Mitchell appeared Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to three counts of child molesting.