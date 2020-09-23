Man accused of scheme to defraud Munster senior facility of $280K

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Gary man turned himself in Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging he engaged in a scheme to defraud a Munster senior living facility of more than $280,000 while employed as a contract security worker there, court records show.

Da'Ione Fields, 23, is accused of signing a application at a commercial check-cashing institution in or near Griffith and falsely identifying himself as the facility's chief financial officer.

Fields completed a change of address for with the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 22 and Nov. 30, diverting the facility's mail to his residential address in Gary, U.S. District Court records state.

Fields cashed about 31 insurance reimbursement checks and other checks payable to the facility totaling more than $220,000 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 22, documents allege.

Fields opened a corporate account at Peoples Bank in Gary on Nov. 21, 2019, by misrepresenting himself as an authorized representative of the facility, records say. He's accused of depositing six checks totaling more than $60,000.

On Dec. 3, Fields attempted to withdraw $2,000 from the Peoples Bank account, records allege.