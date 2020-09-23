 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of scheme to defraud Munster senior facility of $280K
urgent

Man accused of scheme to defraud Munster senior facility of $280K

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A Gary man turned himself in Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging he engaged in a scheme to defraud a Munster senior living facility of more than $280,000 while employed as a contract security worker there, court records show.

Da'Ione Fields, 23, is accused of signing a application at a commercial check-cashing institution in or near Griffith and falsely identifying himself as the facility's chief financial officer.

Fields completed a change of address for with the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 22 and Nov. 30, diverting the facility's mail to his residential address in Gary, U.S. District Court records state.

Fields cashed about 31 insurance reimbursement checks and other checks payable to the facility totaling more than $220,000 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 22, documents allege.

Fields opened a corporate account at Peoples Bank in Gary on Nov. 21, 2019, by misrepresenting himself as an authorized representative of the facility, records say. He's accused of depositing six checks totaling more than $60,000.

On Dec. 3, Fields attempted to withdraw $2,000 from the Peoples Bank account, records allege. 

An indictment filed Sept. 16 and unsealed Tuesday charges Fields with two counts of mail fraud and one count of attempted bank fraud. 

Thomas L. Kirsch II, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, said in a news release his office is committed to protecting vulnerable seniors and prosecuting people who steal from their employers.

“Seniors are some of our more vulnerable citizens. Those in senior care facilities are dependent upon the care they receive there for their well-being,” Kirsch said. "The alleged theft from a facility like this can have a severe negative impact on the residents in the facilities’ care. Theft results in diminished resources that should be available for the residents’ care and well-being."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts