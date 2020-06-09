You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man accused of setting police vehicle on fire ordered held
topical urgent

Man accused of setting police vehicle on fire ordered held

{{featured_button_text}}
Minneapolis Police Death Protest Chicago

Chicago mounted police keep a watch during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — A man accused of setting fire to a Chicago police vehicle while wearing a Joker mask during protests over police misconduct will be held in custody until trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered Timothy O’Donnell held pending trial after prosecutors asserted O’Donnell, 31, had a criminal record that included bond forfeiture and failure to appear for hearings in five states, including Illinois.

Defense attorney Michael Leonard said Metropolitan Correctional Center officials, without professional consultation, stopped giving O’Donnell medication that controlled seizures and convulsions. In his ruling, the judge said he intended to reach out to jail officials for assurances O’Donnell receives adequate medical care.

Chicago loses another big trade show to coronavirus pandemic

O’Donnell is charged with arson for the alleged crime, which occurred during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. The officer has been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Indiana casinos ready to roll the dice on reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Photos attached to a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court allegedly show O’Donnell holding a lit object and putting it in the gas tank of Chicago Police Department SUV.

Authorities say that although he was wearing the Joker mask, he was identified through a "PRETTY" tattoo seen on the person’s neck. A family member directed authorities to O’Donnell, authorities said.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story