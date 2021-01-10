Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend's home over a dog

CROWN POINT — A man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he fired a gun into a woman's Merrillville home because he was upset about a dog.

Sherman Rogers, 56, and his girlfriend, Toyan Rumph, 46, of Merrillville, each was charged last week with three counts of criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.

Witnesses told police Rogers contacted his ex-girlfriend's relative and said he was going to her home in the 7100 block of Polk Court to get a dog and threatened to shoot up the house if she gave him any problems.

He could not call his ex-girlfriend, because she had blocked his number, records state.

The relative warned Rogers' ex-girlfriend, who saw Rogers arrive and heard him yelling but did not respond to him, court records state.

Rogers fired a gun at the house from the front yard, got back into a car driven by Rumph, and the two left the area, documents state.

Police found a bullet hole in a basement window of the home and a spent bullet on the basement's floor, records state.