Man accused of shooting at police found after crash, foot chase, records show

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man accused of shooting at a police officer as he led the officer on a high-speed chase early Friday claimed he was a backseat passenger and had been picked up by a man did didn't really know, court records show.

Laron D. Mallette, 38, evaded one officer by speeding over the railroad tracks at Chicago Avenue and Huish Drive as the gates activated, but he crashed in the area of Chicago and Cline avenues and was arrested after a foot chase.

Police also arrested a woman, who had been a passenger in the tan SUV Mallette was driving, during the foot chase, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The woman told police Mallette picked her up so she could get money from an ATM to buy drugs, but a police officer attempted to stop him in the area of Chicago and Railroad avenues.

She said she saw Mallette pulled a gun from between his legs as he drove and fire it at an officer in area of Chicago and Tod avenues. The city's ShotSpotter system indicated two gunshots in the same area at that time, records allege.

The woman told police as she and Mallette ran from the crash, he gave her a bag of suspected narcotics. Police later found it in her pants, records state.