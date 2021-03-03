 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of shooting at woman, infant could face longer prison term under new plea deal
alert urgent

Man accused of shooting at woman, infant could face longer prison term under new plea deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles King III

Charles King III

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could face up to six years in prison after entering into a new plea agreement linked to allegations he shot at a woman as she held a baby at her front door.

A previous plea agreement for Charles King III, 51, was rejected in January by a Lake Criminal Court judge.

Under the previous agreement, King's possible sentence was capped at three years.

Judge Salvador Vasquez said the cap was inappropriate, in part because of King's criminal history.

King has several misdemeanor convictions linked to alcohol use, which also was alleged in the case before Vasquez, attorneys said in January. King also was on probation at the time of the alleged shooting.

King pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of intimidation, a level 5 felony.

He admitted in his new plea agreement that he argued with the woman Dec. 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue in Gary, threatened her with a handgun and shot into her home.

Vasquez scheduled King's sentencing hearing for March 18.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts