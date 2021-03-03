Man accused of shooting at woman, infant could face longer prison term under new plea deal

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could face up to six years in prison after entering into a new plea agreement linked to allegations he shot at a woman as she held a baby at her front door.

A previous plea agreement for Charles King III, 51, was rejected in January by a Lake Criminal Court judge.

Under the previous agreement, King's possible sentence was capped at three years.

Judge Salvador Vasquez said the cap was inappropriate, in part because of King's criminal history.

King has several misdemeanor convictions linked to alcohol use, which also was alleged in the case before Vasquez, attorneys said in January. King also was on probation at the time of the alleged shooting.

King pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to one count of intimidation, a level 5 felony.

He admitted in his new plea agreement that he argued with the woman Dec. 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue in Gary, threatened her with a handgun and shot into her home.